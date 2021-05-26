The ABCs of Budgeting

As I sat and thought about what I wanted to say about the importance of budgeting, I remembered that there was once a time when a budget was not important to me. I thought it took too much time and that it was not needed as long as my bills were paid each month. What I did not realize was that a budget was my road map to success. Without it, I kept going in circles, taking detours, making wrong turns, and hitting potholes, that kept me from reaching my destination. Every year I started on a journey to find myself no further than where I was the previous year. Have you ever felt that you were going in a circle year after year?