Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach could see hot temps, storms during Memorial Day weekend

By Ian Livingston Brooking ian.brooking@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat is on for the long Memorial Day weekend and forecasters are also calling for chances of thunderstorms in the Myrtle Beach area. Bikers, residents and tourists can expect temperatures to be in the high 80s Friday to kick off the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny. While a hot start is forecast to begin the weekend, possible rain showers moving through the area will cool off the Grand Strand by Saturday night.

www.myhorrynews.com
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
