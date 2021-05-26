Myrtle Beach could see hot temps, storms during Memorial Day weekend

It’s that time of year again for sea turtle nesting season. Myrtle Beach city government are encouraging beach goers not to ‘interfere with sea turtles!’ The Myrtle Beach Police Department said they have received several reports of people shining flashlights on sea turtles trying to come ashore at night to nest in the sand. Government leaders said “if you see a sea turtle in the ocean or on the beach, stay away from it. Do not shine a light on it or otherwise disturb it. Respect sea turtles by viewing these protected animals responsibly.” Sea turtles are protected by federal law under the Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 and the Marine Turtle Protection Act.