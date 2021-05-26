Cancel
Police believe bodies of Asian man, woman were dumped along Carbon County road; seek public’s help in identification

By Sarah M. Wojcik, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
State police have released more details about the bodies of a man and woman found beneath debris along a rural Carbon County road. Police hope someone can help them identify the pair.

The bodies were discovered over the weekend along Eckley Road in Lausanne Township, about 10 miles south of Interstate 80. State police say both appear to be of Asian descent and middle aged. Police believe the bodies were dumped along the road and suspect they died elsewhere.

The Carbon County coroner’s office has not determined a cause and manner of death for the victims. State police declined to release any additional details, citing “a very active investigation.”

The male body was about 5-foot-3 and wearing what authorities called a Di Fan Lu-style thermal undershirt and a small, Hugo Boss button-down shirt, black Johnston & Murphy size 8 ankle-height dress boots, Calvin Klein socks and a brown Boconi leather belt with what appears to be a metal key clip on the belt.

He was also wearing medium-sized SAXX brand underwear and unbranded tailored pants. He had a lower molar surgically removed but still had his wisdom teeth.

The female body was about 5-foot-5 and dressed in a dark-colored camisole and an unbranded, dark, long-sleeved sweater with a 3D floral pattern sewn onto the sleeves. She was wearing black, size 6 shoes. She wore dark, velour sweatpants and a single tan pearl earring in her right ear.

Both were wearing surgical-style masks. The items used to conceal the bodies were consistent with those found in a commercial, business setting, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at Hazleton at 570-459-3890. Callers can ask to speak to Trooper John P. Lutchko or a member of the barracks’ criminal investigation unit.

