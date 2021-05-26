Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How to buy a monitor: 5 things to consider

By Creative Bloq Staff
Posted by 
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Learning how to buy a monitor is one of the most important things you can do as a creative. Your monitor displays your projects from start to finish, so you'll want to buy something that'll do your design or editing work justice. Before investing in a new monitor, consider which...

www.creativebloq.com
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

498
Followers
946
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Design#Productivity#Laptop#Internet Browser#Best Buy Tvs#Best Laptop Deals#Important Things#Investing#Console Deals#Ips#Usb#Displayport#Pixel Response Rate#Monitor Design#Features Monitors#Professional Monitors#Typical Monitors#Vertical Monitors#Must Have Specs#Excellent Refresh Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Amazon
Related
Violent Crimesbaltimorenews.net

What to consider while buying an Ar 15 scope

As we all know that hunting is a passion for many people and they have the craze of buying accessories that are helpful in hunting. Many things are very necessary when you are willing to go on hunting but some of them are meant to be compulsory. We cannot say...
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

4K vs 8K monitors: Which one should you buy?

We may be talking about 4K vs 8K now, but it wasn't long ago that Full HD screens seemed like the last word in high-quality imagery. Things move fast in the world of tech, and nowadays 4K is the norm for both still and moving content. This means design studios and freelancers alike are looking to upgrade, so they can produce assets at a level of detail their clients will be happy with, and edit everything with pixel-by-pixel resolution.
SoftwareApple Insider

How to rotate your monitor and use it vertically in macOS

You don't always have to keep a display in a landscape orientation. Here's how you can turn a second screen into a vertical monitor, and to adjust macOS to work with it. One of the benefits of buying a new monitor is that you're not only potentially improving the image on your main display, but now you have two screens. You have a second display that you could feasibly connect to your Mac at the same time, increasing the amount of workspace you have to play with when performing tasks. — However, as some movies and TV shows have shown, along with numerous images ofcomputing setups on Reddit and elsewhere, you don't have to stick to the usual landscape orientation. Not everyone with multiple monitors keeps them both horizontal, as some instead use the secondary screen in a portrait orientation.
Computersbigeasymagazine.com

6 Things To Consider Before Using Online PDF Converters

If you are a professional and work with a lot of documents, you may be familiar with the use of PDF to permanently save your files. It is one of the most trusted file formats because it keeps the integrity of the contents plus it makes it easier for the recipient to view a document. To manage this file, you may need help from another tool or software. This is to make sure that you can edit or convert a PDF file whenever you need it.
Lifestylebigeasymagazine.com

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Real Hublot Big Bang Watch

Since its inception, Hublot has been at the forefront of creating durable, high-caliber timepieces, renowned for its perfected art of fusion. Founded in 1980 by Carlo Crocco and Jean-Claude Biver, the brand has been sought-after because of its luxury watches that feature a natural rubber strap. Aside from that, it has a wide collection to offer that really caught the attention of many watch aficionados worldwide, including its Hublot Big Bang watches.
Cell Phonesbaltimorenews.net

How to use Pulse Monitor Beat & Oxygen Application?

With the help of a Pulse monitor app, you can measure your heartbeat and oxygen level anytime anywhere. The app has built-in sensors which can record your heart rate and oxygen concentration easily. The app, however, works on Samsung devices (like Galaxy Note and Galaxy S6 and above ranges) with these built-in sensors.
ShoppingNorwalk Hour

10 Things Every New Homeowner Forgets to Buy

Moving to a new place is one of the most stressful things that you’ll experience, especially if it’s your first time. There are so many things that you need to keep track of and remember. Filling out all the paperwork, getting utilities set up, and, of course, getting everything moved.
Electronicsdrbicuspid.com

Handheld vs. conventional x-ray: 3 things to consider

Handheld x-ray devices may increase radiation exposure to users and patients and negatively affect image quality, wrote Dr. James Geist from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry. "They should not replace conventional fixed x-ray units but should be used to supplement them," he noted. Portable intraoral x-ray machines...
Electronicsdailyhawker.com

Things to Consider Before Buying an Electric Pressure Washer

In so many ways, the invention of the pressure washer is a gift from the cleaning gods. Before the advent of this powerful cleaning machine, the only way to rid the house of dirt, grime, and whatnot was through soap and a bucket of water. That’s not too bad in the beginning, but as people got busier and busier, they realized that allocating the whole day for cleaning just won’t cut it.
Cell Phoneselearningindustry.com

4 Things To Consider When Using A Text-To-Speech App For eLearning

Insider Tips To Use A Text-To-Speech App In eLearning Courses. Even if you’re on board with text-to-speech, the internet’s a big place. It can feel overwhelming deciding between which text-to-speech platform to use. Below, we address a few questions to help simplify your process when choosing the right text-to-speech partner. Grab a notepad, and consider the questions below.
Electronicssnntv.com

7 Factors to Consider When Buying Drones for Beginners

Originally Posted On: 7 Factors to Consider When Buying Drones for Beginners (theglossymusings.com) In 2021, there are over 1,782,479 drones registered in the U.S, which shows we’re passionate about these nifty gadgets. Drones let you produce quality aerial images and offer users a unique way to capture a new location....
ElectronicsWired UK

How to buy refurbished tech

Refurbished tech can save you hundreds of pounds and, in some cases, it’s much like buying brand new. However, there’s no single definition of what “refurbished” means in the tech world.(“To brighten or freshen up”. That’s how the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “refurbishing”.) You can generally break down what it means...
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

High-Definition Cost-Effective Tablets

Amazon released a 2021 iteration of the Fire HD 10 tablet with a thinner build and a brighter display. The device is designed as a budget-friendly alternative to high-end tablets like the iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy tablet. For the cost, Amazon's Fire HD 10 is packed with powerful features. The tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p high definition display with an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 12-hour battery life.
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

6 Great Soundbars That Will Cost You Less Than $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When customizing a home theater, audiophiles are often torn between sound quality and...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon is giving away the Echo Dot plus a free month of Amazon Music for $1

If you’ve ever even remotely considered buying a smart home device, now is absolutely time to pull the trigger. Through this incredible Amazon deal, you can get an Amazon Echo Dot for less than $1 — with a free month of Amazon Music tacked on for good measure. We don’t see Amazon Echo deals like this often, so grab one today. The 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Dot is usually $40, so this is an insane discount. This deal is so good, it’s immune to buyer’s remorse. Check it out at Amazon below.
Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...