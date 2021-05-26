How to buy a monitor: 5 things to consider

You don't always have to keep a display in a landscape orientation. Here's how you can turn a second screen into a vertical monitor, and to adjust macOS to work with it. One of the benefits of buying a new monitor is that you're not only potentially improving the image on your main display, but now you have two screens. You have a second display that you could feasibly connect to your Mac at the same time, increasing the amount of workspace you have to play with when performing tasks. — However, as some movies and TV shows have shown, along with numerous images ofcomputing setups on Reddit and elsewhere, you don't have to stick to the usual landscape orientation. Not everyone with multiple monitors keeps them both horizontal, as some instead use the secondary screen in a portrait orientation.