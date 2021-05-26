Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

Hopkins County Chamber Connection

easttexasradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sulphur Springs High School honor graduates were feted last week at the Honors Breakfast, but they weren’t the only SSHS students who had a part in the event. The entire breakfast, which was held at the Hopkins County Civic Center, was student-driven, including decorations, food, centerpieces and even charcuterie boards. Education at the high school level isn’t just English and history nowadays. It’s a full curriculum designed to prepare students for college, the workforce or the military, whichever they choose.

easttexasradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Sulphur Springs, TX
Government
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Commerce, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Education
Hopkins County, TX
Government
Sulphur Springs, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#High School Students#School Education#Sshs#Chamber Showcase#Learn State#The State Legislature#Business Highlight#Instagram#Gilmer St#Student Body#Booths#Breakfast#Graduates#Lunch#204b Linda Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Hopkins County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Hopkins County COVID Update

The Texas DSHS Coronavirus Dashboard shows 35 active cases of COVID in Hopkins County. The death toll from the virus is 110, and there have been 2,974 recoveries.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Practice Welding Goes Well at PJC-Sulphur Springs

Cody Belz of Sulphur Springs, left, and Jordan Cummings of Quinlan work on their pipe welding skills during their recent class at the welding school on the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. For information about the program call 903-885-1232. To see offered classes, go to www.parisjc.edu/schedule. To apply to PJC, go...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Annual 55+ Health Fair Being Held at The ROC on Tuesday

The annual 55+ Health Fair will be held on Tuesday, May 18th at The ROC in Sulphur Springs. Over 50 vendors will be set up. Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Director Karon Weatherman said, “You will be able to check the vendors out and see what they have to offer. If you make decisions now when you don’t need something, you will know what you want when you do need assistance. Don’t let other people make those decisions for you. You can get educated on what is out there for you.”
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Aiguier Cemetery Association Meeting

The Aiguier Cemetery Association is planning to have their annual meeting on Sunday, June 6, 2021, on the cemetery grounds. Please make plans to bring a covered-dish and share a meal and memories. After lunch there will be a brief business meeting. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery are always needed and appreciated. You can contribute that day or mail your donation to the Aiguier Cemetery Association, c/o Peggy Beck, Treasurer, 332 CR 3620, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Great Start to Operation VET Event, BBQ Cookoff, Games and Benefit at VFW

Friday evening was the opener for the annual Operation Victor Echo Tango, or OVET event in Sulphur Springs. Largely put on by a local family and sponsors, the grounds were full and the atmosphere lively in the ‘old rodeo arena’ section on the north side of the VFW grounds at 1 Veterans Drive along I-30. I arrived at sundown to discover that it looked like a tent city, with music playing, all available parking spaces filled and rows of cooking canopies already set up. Families and cooking teams were just kicking back, preparing a pre-contest evening meal, ready to share with friends and others just out strolling and taking in the festival atmosphere. To me, it felt upbeat, colorful and exciting. Cost to get on the grounds was $10, with all veterans and military personnel admitted free. According to Josh Wilburn, whose family provides the leadership for OVET, stated that it’s all for our local veterans, especially those experiencing need. The actual BBQ Cook-off would begin on the grounds at 8am on Saturday May 15, 2021. The event’s history reaches back to the ‘Hot August Nights’ annual cook-off of several years ago which was tied in with the Hopkins County Fall Festival, and the event has evolved over the past few years to an exclusive focus upon the needs of local Veterans, and a salute to their service to their country. This year it was hosted by Sulphur Springs VFW Post 8560 and the Ladies Auxiliary.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Road Work Report for the week of May 17th

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of May 17th, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Hopkins County, TXssnewstelegram.com

Blotter Briefs

Body The following reports are based on arrests conducted with reports filed by Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County law enforcement from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Friday and included:. Drug-related arrests. ■ Kenneth Tolly, 46, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday 11:30 a.m. on a charge of possession of a...
Hopkins County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Freedom Ball

The Hopkins County Freedom Ball will be held this Saturday night at the Civic Center. Colonel Joel Newsom, the son of Judge Robert Newsom, and a West Point graduate, will be the featured speaker. The ball honors Hopkins County veterans and their families and those currently serving in the US Military.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – What is it? by Johanna Hicks, Family & Community Health Agent

Every time I present a program, I ask for a show of hands when I ask the question, “How many of you have heard of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension?” Most people, by now, have at least heard of the agency, but there are still those who have not. I then ask the question, “How many of you have heard of 4-H?” Every hand goes up. Actually, 4-H is just one of the branches of the Extension Service.
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Coronavirus

The Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard shows 35 active cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County and one additional death for 110 fatalities. There have been 2,965 recoveries from the virus.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Wanted: Volunteers to Help Our Community

You can make a difference. Stop by The Rock today to sign up for many volunteer opportunities around Hopkins County. Agencies will be there from 1 to 4pm. Heritage Home Health & Hospice – Jennifer Heitman. Heritage Park Historical Society – Carlie Penson. Shadow Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center – Marion...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Ranger Serves Inmate With Retaliation Warrant

A Texas Ranger served an inmate with a retaliation warrant at the county jail Friday afternoon. Tyler Gerard Maloney has been in custody since his arrest on April 21 on a location warrant for violation of probation, which the 23-year-old was on for a May 2020 theft of firearm charge. The Sulphur Springs man also had a Rockwall warrant for possessing 2 ounces or more but less than 4 ounces of marijuana, according to jail reports.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

County Historical Commission Appointments, Contracts Approved By Commissioners Court

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday approved a dozen Hopkins County Historical Commission appointments, a services contractor for storm repair work to county facilities and a space use agreement with the American National Red Cross; they also heard from from a Dike resident opposed to and a Dike property owner in support of the planned Hopkins County Solar farm in the area.