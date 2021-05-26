Cancel
Multiple people shot as gunman opens fire at San Jose rail yard

By Hayley Smith, Richard Winton Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 15 days ago

Multiple people were shot, including the gunman, during an attack Wednesday morning at a San Jose rail yard. Witnesses said they heard shots ring out just before 7 a.m. at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard on West Younger Avenue near downtown San Jose. Law enforcement sources told The Times initial reports indicate that there was one shooter and approximately 8 victims. Their conditions were unknown.

