Multiple people shot as gunman opens fire at San Jose rail yard
Multiple people were shot, including the gunman, during an attack Wednesday morning at a San Jose rail yard. Witnesses said they heard shots ring out just before 7 a.m. at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard on West Younger Avenue near downtown San Jose. Law enforcement sources told The Times initial reports indicate that there was one shooter and approximately 8 victims. Their conditions were unknown.www.union-bulletin.com