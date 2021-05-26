Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, KY

County hears TIF ordinance for Horse Soldier Bourbon project

By JANIE SLAVEN Commonwealth Journal
Posted by 
Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZZ8y_0aC8vgdx00
Mark Vaught, at right, presents Pulaski County Fiscal Court with a request to advertise for new voting machines during Tuesday's regular meeting.

The biggest item on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court wasn't actually discussed publicly by county officials.

Topping the 15-minute open session, magistrates heard the first reading of an ordinance to establish a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district around the proposed Horse Soldier Farms, the former Waitsboro Golf Course, where American Freedom Distillery is planning a bourbon-based complex to join the world-renowned Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

TIF districts are designated areas created by local governments which can be used to raise funds to revitalize or develop those areas. Beyond a baseline tax rate established at a TIF district's creation, a percentage of the tax revenues generated through the subsequent development of the district can be used to fund improvement projects in that areas, such as roadways or water lines, or can be used to incentivize more businesses to move into the district.

Somerset City Council, which has already annexed the proposed 228-acre development area, passed a similar ordinance Monday night. The respective ordinances outline each government's contribution to the TIF over a 20-year period.

Because it was a first reading for the ordinance, an actual vote from Fiscal Court was not required though magistrates did approve a motion to advertise for a second reading where the vote could be taken — likely the next regular meeting on June 8. What was slightly unusual is that the issue sparked no public discussion at all — despite the presence of Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) President and CEO Chris Girdler and TIF expert Jim Parsons.

Also not discussed was the city's counteroffer to a set of interlocal agreements involving occupational taxes, insurance premium taxes and fire protection. These agreements seem at least tacitly tied to the TIF project, as county officials were seeking a 20-year agreement while the city's version would allow for renegotiation after five.

Tuesday's meeting did close with an hour-long executive session to discuss property. Once court members reconvened in open session, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley announced no action had been taken behind closed doors and no new motions were made. After the meeting, the judge didn't elaborate on the discussion but acknowledged it did involve trying to move the Horse Soldier project forward.

Fiscal Court also voted to advertise for bids for new voting machines on behalf of the Pulaski County Clerk's Office. The issue had first been discussed two weeks ago during the county's budget workshop when the court questioned Becca Shepherd, the clerk's Elections Department Manager, over the necessity of the expense.

Shepherd explained at that time that the machines were becoming obsolete, and parts can be difficult to find should repairs be needed. While there is no election this year, the 2022 election cycle will include the slate of local offices for county and city governments.

On Tuesday, Mark Vaught presented the proposed advertisement for the clerk's office and local board of elections. "It's an opportunity to get more secure equipment that's easier to operate," he said.

In other business, magistrates:

• approved a resolution to lease two tri-axle Mack trucks for the county road department as well as two trucks for the solid waste department. The new trucks will replace those set to be sold in two weeks as part of the county's revolving fleet program.

• heard the first reading for amendments to the county's Administrative Code.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Commonwealth Journal

Commonwealth Journal

Somerset, KY
1K+
Followers
66
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commonwealth Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
City
Somerset, KY
Somerset, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tif#Voting Machines#Board Of Elections#County Road#County Council#County Court#Tax Increment Financing#District Court#Horse Soldier Farms#Waitsboro Golf Course#Somerset City Council#Speda#Elections Department#Kentucky Bourbon Trail#Tif Districts#County Officials#Bourbon#Property#Interlocal Agreements#Amendments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Pulaski County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Pulaski nonprofits eligible for SBA disaster assistance

Pulaski is one of 41 Kentucky counties from which certain nonprofit organizations may now apply for low-interest disaster loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that Private Non-Profit organizations (PNP) located in Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Calloway, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliot, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Graves, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Menifee, Morgan, Ohio, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Union, Whitley, and Wolfe counties are eligible to apply for Public Assistance resulting from damages caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14, 2021.
Pulaski County, KYPosted by
Commonwealth Journal

Jones joins sheriff's race

The number of candidates hoping to be the next sheriff of Pulaski County has grown to three. Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced this week that he's running for the office, joining retired Kentucky State Police Post 11 Commander Todd Dalton and PCSO Captain Troy McLin.
Somerset, KYWTVQ

Downtown Somerset gets watchful ‘eye’ for community to tune in

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Those interested in what’s happening in the heart of downtown Somerset can now tune in without being there. The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority’s newest project gives the community a front-row view from the internet. SPEDA recently engaged Modern Systems to install a camera at the top...
Somerset, KYwtloam.com

SPEDA installs live cam at Fountain Square

If you’re interested in what’s happening in the heart of downtown Somerset but you can’t be there in person, the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority’s newest project gives you a front-row view from the internet. SPEDA recently engaged Modern Systems to install a camera at the top of the Hemisphere Limited...
Pulaski County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Tax Extensions for Victims of Severe Storms, Flooding

While the deadline to file federal and Kentucky income tax returns is Monday, Pulaski Countians impacted by the severe storms and flooding that began February 27 will have a little bit longer. The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in...
Wayne County, KYwtloam.com

SKRECC announces director election results

South Kentucky RECC announced today the final 2021 election results for the two open seats in districts one and five. District one board seat, which represents western Pulaski County and a small portion of northern Wayne County, was uncontested, so incumbent director, Ms. Cathy Crew Epperson, automatically retained that seat for another four-year term.
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Pump Pains: Gas shortages affecting Pulaski County

U.S. 27 in Somerset is known for being lined with a variety of gas stations, from the north end to the south — plenty of places to fill up. On Tuesday, those options became a little bit more limited. Customers pulled up to put gas not only in their vehicle...