County hears TIF ordinance for Horse Soldier Bourbon project

Mark Vaught, at right, presents Pulaski County Fiscal Court with a request to advertise for new voting machines during Tuesday's regular meeting.

The biggest item on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court wasn't actually discussed publicly by county officials.

Topping the 15-minute open session, magistrates heard the first reading of an ordinance to establish a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district around the proposed Horse Soldier Farms, the former Waitsboro Golf Course, where American Freedom Distillery is planning a bourbon-based complex to join the world-renowned Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

TIF districts are designated areas created by local governments which can be used to raise funds to revitalize or develop those areas. Beyond a baseline tax rate established at a TIF district's creation, a percentage of the tax revenues generated through the subsequent development of the district can be used to fund improvement projects in that areas, such as roadways or water lines, or can be used to incentivize more businesses to move into the district.

Somerset City Council, which has already annexed the proposed 228-acre development area, passed a similar ordinance Monday night. The respective ordinances outline each government's contribution to the TIF over a 20-year period.

Because it was a first reading for the ordinance, an actual vote from Fiscal Court was not required though magistrates did approve a motion to advertise for a second reading where the vote could be taken — likely the next regular meeting on June 8. What was slightly unusual is that the issue sparked no public discussion at all — despite the presence of Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) President and CEO Chris Girdler and TIF expert Jim Parsons.

Also not discussed was the city's counteroffer to a set of interlocal agreements involving occupational taxes, insurance premium taxes and fire protection. These agreements seem at least tacitly tied to the TIF project, as county officials were seeking a 20-year agreement while the city's version would allow for renegotiation after five.

Tuesday's meeting did close with an hour-long executive session to discuss property. Once court members reconvened in open session, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley announced no action had been taken behind closed doors and no new motions were made. After the meeting, the judge didn't elaborate on the discussion but acknowledged it did involve trying to move the Horse Soldier project forward.

Fiscal Court also voted to advertise for bids for new voting machines on behalf of the Pulaski County Clerk's Office. The issue had first been discussed two weeks ago during the county's budget workshop when the court questioned Becca Shepherd, the clerk's Elections Department Manager, over the necessity of the expense.

Shepherd explained at that time that the machines were becoming obsolete, and parts can be difficult to find should repairs be needed. While there is no election this year, the 2022 election cycle will include the slate of local offices for county and city governments.

On Tuesday, Mark Vaught presented the proposed advertisement for the clerk's office and local board of elections. "It's an opportunity to get more secure equipment that's easier to operate," he said.

In other business, magistrates:

• approved a resolution to lease two tri-axle Mack trucks for the county road department as well as two trucks for the solid waste department. The new trucks will replace those set to be sold in two weeks as part of the county's revolving fleet program.

• heard the first reading for amendments to the county's Administrative Code.