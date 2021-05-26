Altair Announces Latest Release of Simulation Solutions
TROY, Mich., May 26, 2021 — Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI) announces the release of its latest simulation solutions, including comprehensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and expanded capabilities in electronic system design (ESD). Updates include all major CFD solutions under a single license, expanded end-to-end electronic system design capability, and seamless access to the cloud.www.hpcwire.com