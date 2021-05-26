Altair Announces Latest Release of Simulation Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2021 — Quantum Corporation announced a new release of ActiveScale object storage software that reshapes the way organizations store, manage, and extract value from their growing stores of unstructured data. ActiveScale 6.0 software delivers unlimited scalability, and consistent performance at any scale without compromising data availability, durability, and security. This software is now available as a subscription on qualified platforms including the new ActiveScale X200 platform, a simplified and converged system platform that delivers high-density, high-capacity storage in a small footprint. ActiveScale 6.0 software is also now available for purchase through Supermicro, giving customers more purchasing options and flexibility to deploy ActiveScale software on the platform of their choice.