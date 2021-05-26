Two Arrested in Chanute for Meth Possession

A Chanute man was arrested late Wednesday after leading Chanute police on a short pursuit. While on routine patrol, Chanute officers noticed an adult male on his bike. Officers recognized the individual and knew he had two Chanute Municipal Court warrants for his arrest. As officers turned around to make contact with him, they lost sight of the individual. After a few minutes, officers located the individual again and advised him that he had a warrant for his arrest. The individual dropped his backpack and took off running. After a short foot pursuit, officers took the individual into custody.