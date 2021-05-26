Two Arrested in Chanute for Meth Possession
A man and woman have been arrested on various charges including possession of methamphetamine. Chanute Police Department Officers responded to the area of the 1000 block of South Plummer for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon the officer's arrival, they learned that the individuals has left the area in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle in the 200 block of South Rutter. During the investigation, officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for the vehicle. During the search, officers located items associated with illegal substances and a firearm.kggfradio.com