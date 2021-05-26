Cancel
Chanute, KS

Two Arrested in Chanute for Meth Possession

By Kyle Hey
kggfradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman have been arrested on various charges including possession of methamphetamine. Chanute Police Department Officers responded to the area of the 1000 block of South Plummer for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon the officer's arrival, they learned that the individuals has left the area in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle in the 200 block of South Rutter. During the investigation, officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for the vehicle. During the search, officers located items associated with illegal substances and a firearm.

kggfradio.com
