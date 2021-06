George Dickel’s Bottled in Bond whiskey series of the last two years has been emblematic of the way that older “heritage” distilleries have managed to reinvent themselves by catering directly to the segment of whiskey consumers who want solid age statements and full flavor. Perennially overlooked and often underrated, the most popular releases featuring Dickel whiskey have often been bottled by non-distiller-producers in recent years, as companies like Barrell have exploited the availability of their well-aged whiskey stores time and time again. One can only imagine that this must have been frustrating on some level for the people at Dickel—you’ve got these barrels that are drawing rave reviews when other companies’ names are on them, so why not start selling your older whiskey yourself?