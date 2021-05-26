Cancel
Supercomputer Research Investigates Fusion Instabilities

HPCwire
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleInertial confinement fusion (ICF) experiments is a speculative method of fusion energy generation that would compress a fuel pellet to generate fusion energy just before its explosion. This method of power generation, of course, involves a vast array of forces at work – and now, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are using supercomputing to better understand those forces.

