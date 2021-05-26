Coach like your season depends on it

Cancel
The Pittsburgh Penguins will be facing their first, and hopefully not last, elimination game this evening as they try to extend their first round series against the New York Islanders. Tristan Jarry is obviously a main topic because he has directly blown two games while the Islanders have turned to Ilya Sorokin who has been lights out. Small samples and goaltending is the way the NHL playoffs go. It also doesn’t help when the team in front of the goalie lays a complete egg like the Penguins did in Game 4. It leaves you with minimal wiggle room for games where another goalie steals a well-played game from you. This is the situation the Penguins earned and they will now have to get out of it.

