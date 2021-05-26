Kofi Kingston Says Randy Orton Has To Be In The Conversation For Greatest Wrestler In The World

During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Randy Orton talked about if he will leave WWE to make movies like John Cena…. “A lot of guys, I see them branching off and doing other things or making sure they have something lined up for when they can’t wrestle anymore. I don’t know if this is showing my cards or not, but I kid of see myself being with WWE for life. I don’t know why I would go anywhere else. Who knows what the future holds, but although I love movies and auditions – I don’t think acting is my passion. I’m not trying to move to Hollywood or New York and be a full-time actor. The way Batista and Cena did it is they used WWE as a jumping board to go into Hollywood and all that stuff. But I think I’m happy with my place in the WWE right now. The money’s good, the talent’s good, the locker room’s great, and I have a good relationship with all the people that are in charge. I don’t see why I would change that. I only see all of those different variables getting better over the coming years.”