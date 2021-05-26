Cancel
Kofi Kingston Says Randy Orton Has To Be In The Conversation For Greatest Wrestler In The World

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Ross started a debate among wrestling fans on his recent Grilling JR podcast, calling Randy Orton the best wrestler in the world. Matt Hardy weighed in on it today, claiming it was Kenny Omega. However, Kofi Kingston seems to back up Ross. In an interview with The Daily Star, Kingston spoke about why he feels Randy Orton is at least in the conversation, but noted that the topic is subjective.

