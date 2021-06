The full list of who all will be going to this weekend’s ASAA State Track and Field Meet at the Dimond High School Sports Complex will be available soon and we’ll have that list for you once it’s out. For now, though, we at least know that the first place finishers at this past weekend’s West Valley-Hutchison Regional Track and Field Meet will be heading to Anchorage. Let’s take a look at the boys who are heading to state.