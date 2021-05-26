Best woman-led action movies

"So… I'm not going to be the 'good' guy, I'm going to be the 'great' guy." 20th Century has debuted a third trailer for Free Guy, the video game action comedy directed by Shawn Levy (of Night at the Museum, Date Night, Real Steel, The Internship). It was delayed last year, reset for December (watch the second trailer), then delayed again, currently set to arrive in theaters this August. Ryan Reynolds stars as "Guy", just a regular guy who one day learns that he's actually an NPC until he suddenly decides to take over and become the hero of the game. Inspired by tons of video games, this has a bit of a Wreck-It Ralph meets Grand Theft Auto vibe, and it's packed with explosive action and video game comedy. Also starring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. Visually this looks totally awesome, with all that video game action and craziness, but as for the rest? I hope there's a good story in here! Enjoy.