Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 13 days ago
Howard University is paying tribute to one of its groundbreaking alumni in entertainment. The HBCU’s performing and visual arts school is to be renamed the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts after the Black Panther and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor and 2000 graduate, who majored in directing. Boseman, who delivered the school’s commencement address in 2018, died of colon cancer at age 43 in August.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

