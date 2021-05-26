Everything you need to know about the ‘Friends’ reunion special on HBO Max

Longer than most movies on HBO Max, “Friends: The Reunion” lands on the streaming service tomorrow after years of fans clamoring to catch up with some of the most beloved TV characters in the history of the form. In a somewhat interesting decision, the special doesn’t really catch up as much as re-live. The 104-minute special has a lot of “The Chris Farley Show” energy—“Remember when that happened? That was great.”—but fans of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe are unlikely to care. It’s an event that’s most interesting when it’s the least forced, when these six actors who really grew up together in the public eye are allowed to wander the rebuilt sets of their apartments, asking each other what they remember from that formative chapter in their lives. Less effective are the superficial questions from host James Corden, or bits in which the cast table read memorable scenes from the history of the series (although, man, Kudrow still gives it her all.)