The words "mental" and "dental,” are equally evocative for many in our society. Unfortunately, we equate the two kinds of health with fear and dread. The whole point of the May is Mental Health Awareness Month is trying to reduce/eliminate the stigma attached to the "mental" part. It's as if it is the elephant in the room, so to speak. It need not be. Just as we see the benefit of regular checkups with our dentist, why not a "check up from the neck up?”