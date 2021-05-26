Cancel
Antioch, CA

Suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old Bay Area girl

The Associated Press
 13 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 12-year-old San Francisco Bay Area girl, authorities said.

The Antioch Police Department said in a statement late Tuesday that deputy U.S. marshals on a fugitive task force arrested Michael Dwayne Fritz at a house in Oakland.

The department said there are no other suspects in the case, which will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later this week for consideration of charges.

Antioch police found the victim, K’Lea Davis, wounded in an upstairs bedroom of a residence on May 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Contra Costa sheriff’s website showed Wednesday that Fritz’s birth year was 2002 and he was in a detention facility. It was not immediately known if had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

