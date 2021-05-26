How Zdeno Chara Felt While Going Through Handshake Line With Bruins

Cannon to right of them, Cannon to left of them, Cannon in front of them, Volleyed and thundered!. Neither Alfred Tennyson, nor Geoffrey in his classic portrayal of Raphael de la Ghetto in Fresh Prince was talking about Columbus in this poem, but since 2007, the cannon has become synonymous with the Blue Jackets. When the state of Ohio finally got their NHL franchise they didn’t waste any time snagging a few enforcers. They started by making Lyle Odelein, the man with over 140 fights and 2000 penalty minutes as their franchise’s first captain. They bolstered their grit and toughness by adding the likes of Krzysztof ‘The Polish Hammer’ Oliwa and Jody Shelley. These selections weren’t made because of their ability to light-the-lamp, they were made because GM Doug MacLean knew they needed some big boys in the lineup if they had any intention of competing in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, for the first five years in the league, Ohio’s newest team struggled to win 30 games. But despite their lack of playoff success, they were able to make history in 2019 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, when they became the first team to ever sweep the Presidents’ Trophy winner. Columbus may not have the most storied enforcers past, but they’ve certainly had some gladiators don the burgee logo. Enough chit-chat, let’s start handing out some medals!