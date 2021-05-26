Cancel
NHL

How Zdeno Chara Felt While Going Through Handshake Line With Bruins

By Ricky Doyle
NESN
NESN
 13 days ago
Zdeno Chara is no stranger to the handshake line, a hockey tradition in which teams exchange pleasantries at center ice following the conclusion of their postseason series. After all, Chara, coming off his 23rd NHL season at age 44, has played in 200 career Stanley Cup playoff games. Still, his...

NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

