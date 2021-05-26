OTA No-Show Aaron Rodgers Having Great Time In Hawaii With Fiancée

While many Green Bay Packers players put in hard work this week during voluntary team workouts, Aaron Rodgers was living it up in paradise with his fiancée. Rodgers, currently a subject of rampant trade rumors and not exactly hiding his disdain for the Packers, did not report to Green Bay this week for organized team activities (OTAs). Instead, he was in Hawaii with his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, as well as actor Miles Teller and his wife, model Keleigh Teller.