Google Photos users will lose the free storage they’ve enjoyed over the past few years in a few days. Google Last year, we announced that we would end unlimited free photo backups on Google Photos. This means that after June 1, 2021, you will no longer be able to use Google Photos Cloud Storage to back up and store unlimited “high quality” for free. Users need to make do with the free 15GB cloud storage provided by Google by default. Or pay for a Google One subscription to get cloud storage for your photos. Google has reduced the free tier to photos of certain resolutions, and all photo uploads now count towards using cloud storage space. Considering that it’s almost time for people to start paying for Google Photos Storage, you can download all your Google Photos to your PC or Mac and lose valuable memories when Google changes start. I’ll show you how to avoid it.