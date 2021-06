PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for a second suspect wanted in the murder of a 22-year-old man in Landover in October. When police responded to the report of a shooting in Landover at 6:30 p.m. on October 27, 2020, they found Andre Lamont Cox Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds outside in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue. He died shortly after he was found.