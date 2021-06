My first foray into music production was using a basic Roland Sound Canvas, a pretty static box with little to no controls. So I was excited to get my hands on my first proper piece of kit in 1996: the Roland MC-303. This thing was jammed with classic dance drum hits from the 808, 909 and more, and had synth sounds taken from the 303 and Juno. Better still, it had realtime controls and a built-in sequencer so you could make whole tracks on it. Would this be the machine that helped make me sound like the Chemical Brothers and Prodigy?