London Company Building Digital Ecosystem for Creators in Sub-Sahara Africa

Since the completion of multiple pilot projects as well as the integration, Hapag-Lloyd and ONE, the world's fifth and sixth largest carriers respectively, are now working to help their clients and business partners across all major geographies benefit from TradeLens' ability to increase efficiency and improve access to information. They join foundation carriers A.P. Moller - Maersk, as well as CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) which both completed their pilots and integration in October 2020, and five other carriers already inputting shipping data into the TradeLens platform.