London Company Building Digital Ecosystem for Creators in Sub-Sahara Africa

By ForeMedia Group
Janesville Gazette
 2021-05-26

Giving Young Talented Creators and SMEs a Chance to Export and Create a Global Market for Commercially Viable Afro-Centric Content. LONDON, U.K., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pioneering London-based ForeMedia Group Plc (an international company well known for its top-rated extensive media and entertainment operations in Nigeria and United Kingdom, along with delivering Afro-centric media and entertainment to audiences worldwide), is delighted to announced that it is building the first digital ecosystem for talented entertainment creators in sub-Saharan Africa.

