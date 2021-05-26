Cancel
Franklin, LA

Suspect wanted in connection to Tuesday night shooting in Franklin

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRtFF_0aC8tLEO00

A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a Tuesday night shooting that injured one person in Franklin.

Franklin Police say they responded at 6:17 pm on May 25 to multiple calls of shots fired in the area of West Third Street and Iberia Street.

Upon arrival, the department says officers found one victim had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, the department says probable cause was developed and felony warrants were issued for J'Trell Connor for the following charges: Attempted Second Degree Murder - 2 Counts, Criminal Damage to Property - 2 Counts, and Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentality.

The Franklin Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information on the shooting or on the whereabouts of J'Trell Connor, to contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

Callers will remain anonymous, they say.

