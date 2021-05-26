Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Shania Twain Sets 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, country star Shania Twain revealed dates for her Las Vegas residency in 2021 and 2022 — billed as Let's Go!. Fourteen newly announced Vegas shows are scheduled in December and February. The events will take place at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood. These performances were originally scheduled for 2020 but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Shania started her Let's Go! residency in 2019.

zumic.com
