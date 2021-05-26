Shania Twain Sets 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Welcome to the Eater Vegas outdoor dining guide, updated for 2021. The weather in Las Vegas makes it ideal for outdoor dining and drinking year round, whether in the middle of triple-digit temperatures in the summer (thank you, misters) or in the midst of winter (thank you, heaters). Head to a romantic patio on the Strip at Restaurant Guy Savoy, a patio with a view of the city at Legacy Club, a garden hideout at Park on Fremont, or patio with sand and poolside views at Casa Calavera.