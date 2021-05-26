Cancel
Omaha, NE

Officials say man dies in crash southwest of Omaha

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has died in a crash west of Omaha, Douglas County officials said.

The crash happened Monday evening on a county road east of Venice, about 20 miles west of downtown Omaha, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Investigators said Daniel Baber Sr., 61, of Venice, was driving a car northbound when he veered across the road and hit a tree.

Baber died at the scene, sheriff’s deputies said. An autopsy has been performed, and officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

