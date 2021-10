“I really wanna live in America,” Key says at some point during the conversation. “I’m 31. I can be 29 there.” He leans back in his chair and laughs – it’s as easy, hearty and open in person as it is on screen, but you would expect nothing less from Key. At the time of NME’s conversation with the K-pop star, he was about to turn 31 years old in Korean age in a couple of days – but his reservations about age are superficial. For Key, his 30s did not come with the classic Hollywood despair about running out of time to do things. For Key, age brings with it a quiet confidence in the path he is on and the man he is.

