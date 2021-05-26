CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

BLACKPINK's Rose confirmed to make guest appearance on 'The Sea I Wish For'

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBLACKPINK's Rose has been confirmed to make a guest appearance on 'The Sea I Wish For'. After reports of Rose's appearance, JTBC confirmed on May 26, "BLACKPINK's Rose will appear as a guest on 'The Sea I Wish For'." The upcoming variety show is described as a healing entertainment program that tells the story of celebrities who present their own music and homemade dishes at a live bar with a mysterious and beautiful view of the sea.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

T-ara hint at a group comeback with all four members on Instagram

T-ara hinted at their group comeback. On October 15, all four active members of T-ara posted the same, colorful poster with the words "Coming Soon" on their personal Instagram accounts, gathering excitement. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, many have speculated that the members are preparing to return with a new album!
INTERNET
Soompi

SEVENTEEN Confirmed To Appear On “Ask Us Anything”

SEVENTEEN is making a guest appearance on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”!. On October 6, a source from JTBC revealed to Sports Seoul, “SEVENTEEN is appearing on ‘Ask Us Anything.’ The schedule has not been decided yet.”. SEVENTEEN is returning to the show for the first time in approximately one year...
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

aespa To Make Guest Appearance On “Ask Us Anything”

Aespa is making their second appearance on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”!. A source from the show shared, “aespa will participate in the recording scheduled for October 14. The footage will air on October 23.”. aespa made their first appearance on “Ask Us Anything” for the “school dorm” special in June,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoon Jong Shin
Person
Lee Dong Wook
allkpop.com

Kim Chung Ha sings 'Someday' for 'One the Woman' OST

Kim Chung Ha is the voice behind "Someday" for the 'One the Woman' OST. The music video follows Jo Yeon Joo/Kang Mi Na (played by Honey Lee) and her struggles as well as her fateful run-in with Han Seung Wook/Alex Chang (Lee Sang Yoon). "Someday" is a hopeful ballad about wanting to find yourself and the light in your life one day.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Song Joong Ki teases his first ever v-log, taking viewers behind-the-scenes during his 'Busan International Film Festival' attendance

Actor Song Joong Ki is coming soon with his first ever v-log!. On October 15, Song Joong Ki's agency HISTORY DNC revealed a teaser for the actor's new v-log series, showing glimpses of his most recent trip to the 'Busan International Film Festival 2021'. For this year's event, Song Joong Ki hosted the opening ceremony alongside actress Park So Dam. The full version of Song Joong Ki's very first YouTube vlog will be available next week!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpink#Guest Appearance#Jtbc
allkpop.com

'Knowing Brothers' teases next week's episode feat. aespa

JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' has revealed a teaser for next week's episode featuring aespa. In the preview above, the aespa members enter the classroom to show their talents - Ningning sings, Karina covers choreography from Girls' Generation's "Into the New World" and "Genie" as well as Red Velvet's "Red Flavor", Winter reveals her dialect and flexibility, and Giselle shares her talent for multiple languages.
TV SHOWS
allkpop.com

CL counts down to the release of 'ALPHA'

CL counts down the days to the release of her 1st full album, 'Alpha', with a new teaser. Just a couple of days ahead of the full release of her 1st full album, CL dropped another striking teaser showing off her charisma. In this teaser image, CL is seen wearing a black dress with a set of bright cherry-colored boxing gloves.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Netizens celebrate 'Street Woman Fighter' Monika's success after the show

Netizens are sharing dancer Monika's huge success after the show 'Street Woman Fighter.'. On October 16th, a post shared Monika's 15 different media activities after gaining popularity from the Mnet's survival dance competition show. 1. Guest appearance on Mnet's TMI News. 2. Pictorial on ELLE Korea's November issue. 3. iPhone...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

Knetizens say that BTS's V was born to be a celebrity

A post about BTS's V trended on Nate Pann, where Korean netizens discussed how V was born to be a celebrity. If V was an Instagram star, not a celebrity." 1. Even if he was an Instagram star, he would be a celebrity somehow. 2. For real, even if he...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allkpop.com

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops the second MV teaser for "Work Work"

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk released a new music video teaser for "Work Work" from his mini-album 'Ctrl+V.'. Lee Jin Hyuk has been diligently preparing for his comeback as he has been releasing various teaser content. On October 17 at midnight KST, Lee Jin Hyuk released the second MV teaser for the title track of his upcoming mini-album 'Ctrl+V.'
WORLD
allkpop.com

Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin talk about their chemistry and preparing for their roles in upcoming Disney Plus original drama 'Rookies'

Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin officially confirmed their roles in the upcoming drama ‘Rookies’ through their appearances at the Disney Plus (Disney+) APAC Content Showcase panel on October 14. The drama’s first poster teaser was also revealed. ‘Rookies’ is described as a youth drama about elite police academy recruits....
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Rookie girl group bugAboo enters a dreamy world in second MV teaser for 'bugAboo'

BugAboo has dropped a new MV teaser ahead of their debut. In this new clip, the girls show off a bit more of their powerful choreography and scenes from their surreal MV. As reported previously, this A Team Entertainment girl group's debut album has tracks produced by Ryan Jhun, well-known for his hit tracks for IU, Oh My Girl, NCT 127, LOONA, and more.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

BLACKPINK Rose Criticized: 'On The Ground' Singer Slammed After Showing Support To Street Woman Fighter Contestant Lee Jung

BLACKPINK Rose currently deals with massive backlash for showing support to Street Woman Fighter contestant Lee Jung. More and more K-pop idols have started showing their support to their bet Street Woman Fighter Crews as the Mnet's first-ever female dance crew survival nears its finals. The remaining crews recently tried to score people's votes by showing what they got through Jessi's Cold Blooded MV.
RETAIL
allkpop.com

Fans find that Lucas was removed from the new NCT merchandise

Just two months ago, NCT's Lucas was embroiled in a scandal in which various women stated that the idol gaslit them and were taking their money. The initial accuser 'A' exposed that Lucas was leeching off her money and also gaslit her. After that, more women claiming to be Lucas' ex-girlfriend stepped up to expose the singers' actions. Among them, 'B' claimed that Lucas had continued to contact her even after they broke up. 'B' also claimed that Lucas gaslighted her and had made her pay for all their dating expenses, such as the reservations to the hotel he wanted to stay at. Another Chinese netizen 'C' explained that she had dated Lucas around the same time and experienced similar things as the other two women. In turn, Lucas was also accused of cheating. With the heightening of the controversy, Lucas posted an apology letter and suspended all his activities.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Netizens are criticizing the new tvN drama 'Melancholia' starring Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun

TvN's new drama 'Melancholia' starring Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun is garnering attention through the new character poster that was recently revealed. On October 15, the production team of tvN's 'Melancholia' revealed the two main character's posters. Im Soo Jung is returning to the screen through this drama for the first time in two years as she has last appeared in the drama 'Search: WWW' back in 2019.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy