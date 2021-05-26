BLACKPINK's Rose confirmed to make guest appearance on 'The Sea I Wish For'
BLACKPINK's Rose has been confirmed to make a guest appearance on 'The Sea I Wish For'. After reports of Rose's appearance, JTBC confirmed on May 26, "BLACKPINK's Rose will appear as a guest on 'The Sea I Wish For'." The upcoming variety show is described as a healing entertainment program that tells the story of celebrities who present their own music and homemade dishes at a live bar with a mysterious and beautiful view of the sea.www.allkpop.com
