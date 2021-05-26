BLACKPINK's Rose confirmed to make guest appearance on 'The Sea I Wish For'

Just two months ago, NCT's Lucas was embroiled in a scandal in which various women stated that the idol gaslit them and were taking their money. The initial accuser 'A' exposed that Lucas was leeching off her money and also gaslit her. After that, more women claiming to be Lucas' ex-girlfriend stepped up to expose the singers' actions. Among them, 'B' claimed that Lucas had continued to contact her even after they broke up. 'B' also claimed that Lucas gaslighted her and had made her pay for all their dating expenses, such as the reservations to the hotel he wanted to stay at. Another Chinese netizen 'C' explained that she had dated Lucas around the same time and experienced similar things as the other two women. In turn, Lucas was also accused of cheating. With the heightening of the controversy, Lucas posted an apology letter and suspended all his activities.

