Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut fires prison guard over anti-Muslim meme

By PAT EATON-ROBB
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

Connecticut’s prison system has fired a guard after an Islamic group complained about an anti-Muslim meme he posted on social media years ago.

In a termination letter dated Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, Garner Correctional Institution warden Amoda Hannah told Officer Anthony Marlak that his use of social media had “undermined the public’s confidence in your ability to function in your position.”

“The type of speech posted threatens the safety of staff and inmates who are Muslim,” Hannah wrote. “Your actions violate the standard of conduct for correctional employees and will not be condoned or tolerated.”

The Connecticut Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations had called for the firing of Marlak in January, citing a meme he posted on Facebook in 2018, depicting five apparently Muslim men hanging from nooses with the caption, “Islamic Wind Chimes.”

“This decision sends exactly the right message that prejudice and bigotry has no place in the Department of Correction,” said Farhan Memon, the chapter’s chairman. “Marlak’s comments were unacceptable because they suggested that he could be a danger to Muslim inmates.”

Marlak’s Facebook page, under the alias Tony Mint, had a profile that read “I am the prototype, infidel, veteran, boss. Stand back and I will handle it. Now walk away.”

Reached at his auto detailing business Wednesday, Marlak said he had been cleared of any wrongdoing two years ago following a departmental investigation and said his life has been turned upside down by the renewed accusations.

“I’m an honorably discharged veteran of the United States military,” he said. “I’ve been threatened and had people come and try to hurt me with weapons at my family’s place of business and now my life has been destroyed. All I know is that I did nothing wrong, I’m going to clear my name and this should never, ever have turned into what it’s turned into.”

During an interview with Correction Department officials following a confrontation with a Muslim correction officer this past summer, Marlak acknowledged reposting the wind-chime meme in 2018, when he was using a different alias, Anthony David. He said it was targeting ISIS and not Muslims in general.

“It was ISIS — dead ISIS hangin’ from nooses, OK?” he said. “In the military, any red-blooded American, like I’ve told a bunch of people, we just — we don’t like ISIS. They do bad things to our people and I’m anti-ISIS. Not anti-Muslim.”

Marlak was given a five-day suspension in December for his part in the confrontation and for making inappropriate remarks toward the other guard.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guard#Isis#Muslims#Prison Inmates#Public Media#Islamic#Isis#Anti Muslim Meme#Muslim Inmates#Inappropriate Remarks#Prejudice#Speech#Firing#Correctional Employees#Infidel#Dead Isis Hangin#Message#Officer Anthony Marlak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Meme
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Honolulu, HIPosted by
The Associated Press

Honolulu audit: streamlined domestic violence data needed

HONOLULU (AP) — An audit has called for the Honolulu Police Department and the prosecutor’s office to streamline data collection of domestic violence cases. The audit by the Honolulu Office of the City Auditor said there needs to be data collection practices integrating both departments to reduce redundancy, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Mexico bars former cabinet secretary from holding office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced Tuesday it has barred former Treasury and Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray from holding public office there for 10 years, after finding he failed to accurately report his holdings, income or properties between late 2012 and 2016. The Department of Public Service said it...
Connecticut StateNBC News

Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

A Connecticut teenager was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a photo of a classmate with a racist slur to his social media earlier this month. The 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, as well as second degree breach of peace, Fairfield Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday. The photo has not yet been independently verified by NBC News.
Hartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.