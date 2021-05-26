Nashville Couple Sues IRS Over Tezos Staking Rewards Tax
The lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for the taxation of staking rewards in the U.S. Joshua and Jessica Jarrett are requesting a refund of income tax paid in 2019 totaling $3,293 for the receipt of 8,876 tezos tokens, according to a legal complaint shared by a spokesperson for the Proof of Stake Alliance (POSA), an advocacy group aiming to bring legal and regulatory clarity to PoS technology. The Jarretts are also seeking a $500 increase in tax credits for lost income.www.coindesk.com