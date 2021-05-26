Cancel
Review: 2022 Volkswagen Taos SEL

By Bryan Gerould
hagerty.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould the Taos—Volkswagen’s latest subcompact crossover—be fated to thrive, it must initially do so in defiance of a word: drought. The apparently omnipresent industry microchip shortage is forcing the German auto-giant to launch the Taos on an initial shipment of just 8000 units, while navigating uncertainty in the future of chip supply. This development will force the plant in Puebla, Mexico to hit snooze for three weeks from mid-June through early July. This will restrict both Taos dealer inventory and the likely option choices within that inventory, but Volkswagen has made it quite clear: The launch of the Taos remains a top priority, even if that means taking away from other established models like the best-selling Tiguan, third-best Atlas, or Atlas Cross Sport.

