The MINI JCW GP model is now in its third generation. Ever since the first one came out, it was pretty obvious that its main target was the die-hard enthusiast, someone who’s actually going to push it hard on track. The goal of these special edition versions is to showcase what can be done using the same platform as the regular MINI hatch that can be seen all around the world. In the case of the JCW GP versions, everything it taken to the next level, even compared to the already hardcore and yet simple John Cooper Works versions.