How important is the Bible? Something so incredibly valuable can never be assigned a dollar amount. Romans 15:4 states, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.” Do you believe this? How often do you spend time exploring the pages of your Bible? Many years ago, when this writer was a teenager, he penned the words to the following poem called “The Old Bible.”