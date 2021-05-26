St. Vincent Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
St. Vincent has added 2021 tour dates in the United States in conjunction with her 2021 album, Daddy's Home. The indie artist will embark on a world tour beginning with a North American leg from September into October, playing mid-size and larger venues. Opening acts on select dates will be indie rock band Spoon and / or singer Mereba. Earlier this week, St. Vincent performed her new track "Down" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.zumic.com