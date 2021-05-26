St. Vincent Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This summer, Alex G (he dropped the "(Sandy)" last year) will embark on a sizeable tour of North America. He'll play individual shows with acts like Caroline Polachek, Big Thief, and Jay Som, with one very stacked lineup in Philly on October 6 (Moor Mother and Spirit of the Beehive will join him for that one). From October 28, EXUM will open the shows until their conclusion in New York City at Webster Hall on December 7. The new dates come after Alex G reissued his 2010 album Race on vinyl with proceeds supporting his touring crew waylaid by the pandemic.