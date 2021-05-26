Cancel
St. Vincent Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent has added 2021 tour dates in the United States in conjunction with her 2021 album, Daddy's Home. The indie artist will embark on a world tour beginning with a North American leg from September into October, playing mid-size and larger venues. Opening acts on select dates will be indie rock band Spoon and / or singer Mereba. Earlier this week, St. Vincent performed her new track "Down" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

