Church news for the week of May 26

 2021-05-26

His Vineyard is holding the 7th Benefit Car Show on Saturday, May 29, from noon to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with awards at 2:30 p.m. Custom trophies will be given given for Hot Rod, Truck, Custom, VW, Bike, 4WD, Best Race Car, Import and more. Full text...

Community news for the week of June 16

The Greer Heritage Museum has selected David Lovegrove to serve as its director. Lovegrove, who is also the chief marketing officer for Bob Jones University, has worked as a volunteer with the Museum for more than eighteen months. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current...
School news for the week of June 16

Several area students are among the 577 graduates at South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
TOM MAY: Traveling with Paul as he builds churches

Are you planning on taking a vacation this summer? Many of us are tired of the pandemic and tired of staying at home. Almost three-quarters of Americans postponed trips and celebrations last year. Most are excited to return to a more normal experience of leisure and travel. According to a...
Church news and community fellowship

Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, has announced several upcoming programs. The church will present a two-part documentary, “The Black Church: This is Our Story; This is Our Song,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 30. The documentary, narrated by Henry Louis Gates Jr., chronicles the rich history of the black church. The documentary begins with enslavement and then covers emancipation, Jim Crow, the Great Migration, the Civil Rights movement and ends in the present day. Key figures, political debates and musical traditions are all covered in the documentary.
HARRISTOWN NEWS: Church to have revival

Summer is just around the corner. The warm weather, cookouts, family outings and beach trips have already begun. Watch out for children out for vacation. Practice safety around water. Protect your skin from sun damage. Continue to follow basic health rules. It’s up to you to keep yourself and your family safe.
BADIN/PALESTINE NEWS: Church offers free meals

Families in Badin are invited to First Baptist Church each Tuesday and Thursday this summer from 12:15-1:15 p.m. to pick up free lunches for kids and teens 18 and under. Meals will be distributed from the church parking lot, 201 Wayne St., while quantities last. Rev. Dr. Anthony and Lady...
Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Play is the worship theme for the month of June for Unitarian Universalists. Author Diane Ackerman writes “In rare moments of deep play, we can lay aside our sense of self, shed time’s continuum, ignore pain, and sit quietly in the absolute present, watching the world’s ordinary miracles. No mind or heart hobbles. No analyzing or explaining. No questing for logic. No promises. No goals. No relationships. No worry. One is completely open to whatever drama may unfold.”
After 62 weeks, Troy church hosts final 'Ring for Recovery'

TROY, NY (WRGB) — First United Presbyterian Church will be celebrating 14 months (62 weeks!) of Ring for Recovery, with its final ring Thursday night. Since April 23, 2020, members of First United Presbyterian Church of Troy have gathered outside the church on Thursday nights at 7pm to ring bells and noisemakers along with the church bell to thank our front-line workers for keeping us safe during the pandemic.
Church news: VBS planned at Newport, Newcomerstown and Sherrodsville churches

UHRICHSVILLE Newport United Methodist Church, 8022 Newport Road SE, Uhrichsville, will be hosting vacation Bible school from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17. The theme will be "Rocky Railway." The event is open to children up to age 16. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or authorized adult for the entire duration of the vacation Bible school. Register at: https://www.myvbs.org/Newportvbs2021 by July 1.
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Together is better

Ecclesiastes 4:9 Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. The Marvel Avengers have been a great source of entertainment from comics to cartoons, to movies, to toys, to action figures, to costumes, to merchandise, to the new Avengers Campus at Disneyland. It has been so fun to learn of characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Arrow, Spiderman, Hulk, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Vision, and more. We love to see them battle evil and overcome their personal issues. But one lesson that we can learn from the Avengers is found in the phrase ‘ONE is better than one.’ It’s the idea that a team that is together and unified is better than one individual. Especially if it is against some evil out there. To be ONE or together takes setting aside ego and wanting things done our distinctive way. Being ONE involves trust, both earning trust and being willing to trust others, because together is better.
Good News: A Hero Bartender, a Church Fire, and a Drive-Thru Singer

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. Some creep in Florida was harassing two women at a bar last week. So their bartender pretended to pass one of them a receipt. But it was really a note telling her to flip her ponytail to her other shoulder if she needed help. Now people online are calling him a hero after a photo of him holding the note went viral.
10 Reasons Making it to Church Will Improve Your Week

It used to be seen as the right thing to do. So you did it. You made the effort. Walked barefoot through rain, hail, sleet, snow, or shine. You dressed in hats and your Sunday best because that was what you did. You went to church. Every week. But society...
LOCUST/STANFIELD NEWS: Church will host community cookout

There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive at Locust Presbyterian Church 2:30-7 p.m. June 23. The church is at 607 Main St., Locust. The Locust and Stanfield areas are growing and each town has a lot of new community members that may not have heard about the West Stanly Lions Club Fly-A-Flag Program.
Church Volunteers Spending a Week Helping Their Neighbors

Dozens of people from the Smithville Church of Christ are pitching in to help show their Christian love for others during the congregation’s annual Work Camp being held through Thursday this week. The church began the work camp a few years ago as a means of helping less fortunate residents...
A Penny for Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

After the long pandemic shutdown, this weekend promises to help open hearts and minds to future possibilities and, at the same time, to reflect on past history and injustices in our nation. For some, it may be a juxtaposition of love and anxiety, for current fathers and forefathers, as Juneteenth and Father’s Day are celebrated hours apart, and just as the summer solstice marks the start of a new season.
Southside Baptist Church to hold Vacation Bible School next week

Southside Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1. Activities will be held from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the church, which is located at 402 E. 19th St. in Stuttgart. Jeremy Prine, youth and music minister at the church, said this year’s theme is “Destination Dig.”
Ax Church brings hope through 7th annual community service week

PERU – A LaSalle-based church and other area churches were recognized for their efforts in giving back to the community. Ax Church’s Hope Week dedicates an entire week to community service, and the 7th annual event focused largely on local parks. Ax Church’s lead Pastor Cameron Graper says hundreds of Christians participated in giving back over 2,000 hours of their time in 12 different communities, donating $25,000 through 21 projects. In Peru, McKinley, Washington, and Sunset Park received some TLC and even upgrades like a swing set for children with special needs.
Church may answer prayers for VUSD space

VISALIA – Visalia Unified has always wanted to consolidate its independent study program onto one campus. Soon, those prayers might be answered by a local church. During closed session at its May 11 and June 8 meetings, the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) board of trustees discussed the “potential purchase” of Grace Community Church’s property at 424 S. Lovers Lane at the intersection of Mill Creek Drive. The church has been for sale for the last two years following the church’s decision to build a new campus down the road at 2525 S. Lovers Lane at the intersection of Cherry Avenue. The church has already built its main office on the campus with plans to add a worship center, Sunday School classrooms, amphitheater and other amenities.