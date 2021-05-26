TXT unveils the track highlight clips for their upcoming album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' through TikTok
TXT gets creative and released the track highlight for the upcoming album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' through TikTok. The boy group has been releasing various teaser images and photos along with film teasers. On May 27 KST, the boys released the highlight medley through a series of short TikTok videos. They gave a preview of eight different tracks as they creatively created the popular TikTok videos.www.allkpop.com