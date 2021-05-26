Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TXT unveils the track highlight clips for their upcoming album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' through TikTok

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 13 days ago

TXT gets creative and released the track highlight for the upcoming album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' through TikTok. The boy group has been releasing various teaser images and photos along with film teasers. On May 27 KST, the boys released the highlight medley through a series of short TikTok videos. They gave a preview of eight different tracks as they creatively created the popular TikTok videos.

www.allkpop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Hyun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txt#Clips#Short Film#Puma#Txt#Film Teasers#Videos#Anti Romantic Creatives#Medley#0x1 Lovesong#Kst#Dear Sputnik#The Boy#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Entertainmentlehren.com

Tomorrow X Together Releases Tracklist For The Chaos Chapter: Freeze

Well known and globally loved Korean pop stars and boy band also known as TXT i.e. Tomorrow X Together releases tracklist for The Chaos Chapter: Freeze. After teasing fans globally with teasers and concept pictures of this upcoming much awaited album, finally Tomorrow X Together releases tracklist for The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

TXT releases second LP, 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze'

SEOUL, May 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together released their second full-length album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze on Friday, along with the music video for the title track "0X1 = Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori. The Chaos Chapter: Freeze features writing contributions from...
Musicallkpop.com

B.I unveils a calming yet sad lyric mood film for his upcoming album 'WATERFALL'

B.I continues to drop more teaser content ahead of the release of his first full album, 'WATERFALL.'. On May 28 at midnight KST, the soloist revealed the lyric mood film. with a calming yet sad overall vibe, the clip shows the lyrics, "Cause i wiped out the water flowing on both cheeks. Oh, at the end of my eyes is a beach. 'Cause of the warm bubbles that pervade" while B.I stand at the shore of the sea.
MusicHypebae

TXT Drops 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' Studio Album With Lovesick Music Video

TXT (aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER), the five-member K-pop group under HYBE Corporation, has dropped their much-anticipated studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The eight-track record is led by “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You),” a song featuring the quintet’s first-ever collaboration. Members Yeonjun, Soobin, Huening Kai, Taehyun and Beomgyu revealed...
Musickpopstarz.com

BamBam Unveils First Concept Photo for Upcoming Mini-Album Called 'riBBon'

Prior to the release of BamBam's first mini-album “riBBon,” fans are arousing curiosity with unpredictable concept photos. The first concept photo of the solo album "riBBon," which was released through BamBam's official social media accounts on May 26, contained the opposite charm from the boyish title poster released the day before.
Beauty & Fashionallkpop.com

Fans react to the elegant dress worn by TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Yeonjun in his 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' teaser photos

More and more hoobae K-Pop idols are following in the footsteps of iconic stars like G-Dragon and SHINee's Taemin, challenging social norms with their "genderless" fashion!. In his recent comeback concept photos for TOMORROW x TOGETHER's upcoming 2nd full album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze', member Yeonjun blew fans away by donning on an elegant white dress.
Musicallkpop.com

Listen to MAMAMOO's album highlight medley for 'WAW'!

MAMAMOO has revealed the highlight medley for 'WAW'. For their 11th mini album, MAMAMOO has prepared a total of four new tracks, including the title song "Where Are We". Apropos of the title, the members have stated that they would like to show off their "7-year-long vibe" as an experienced and long-lasting girl group.
Musicallkpop.com

WEi drops new individual concept photos for their upcoming album 'Identity: Action'

WEi will be making their second comeback this year as they are preparing to release another album 'Identity: Action.'. On May 28 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group released a set of new concept photos in which all the members are wearing white while posing against the simple black backdrop. In the previous concept photos, the boys wore clothes in the warm hue of peach and apricot.
Musicwirx.com

Buckcherry releases title track off upcoming 'Hellbound' album

Buckcherry has released a new song called “Hellbound,” the title track off the band’s upcoming album. The tune features a swaggering riff reminiscent of AC/DC, who also know a thing or two about trips to Hell. You can download “Hellbound” now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.
Musicallkpop.com

MONSTA X reveals track preview video for upcoming album 'One of a Kind'

MONSTA X is less than a day away from their latest comeback!. On May 31 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled the preview video for their upcoming album 'One of a Kind.' The video features audio clips of all seven tracks on the album, including title track "Gambler" and the Korean version of previously released single "Livin' It Up." The clip also shows the credits for each song, indicating that members I.M, Jooheon, and Hyungwon all participated in songwriting for the album.
EntertainmentNME

EXO confirm Lay’s participation in upcoming album, share new teasers

EXO have confirmed that their Chinese member Lay, who took a hiatus from the group nearly four years ago, is confirmed to participate in their upcoming special album ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’. Yesterday (May 26), EXO released individual teasers for the members who will be participating in their forthcoming special...
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

TXT The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE Album Review: From Dreams to Chaos

After taking a brief detour with Minisode1: Blue Hour, TXT (Tomorrow X Together) are turning the page while taking us back to their Chapter series with their second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Released on May 31, FREEZE picks up after The Dream Chapter – the group’s debut trilogy,...
Musicallkpop.com

UP10TION unveils the tracklist for their upcoming 2nd studio album 'Connection'

In a little over a week, UP10TION will be making a comeback with their second studio album and continues to drop more teaser images for their comeback. Previously, the boy group unveiled various concept photos just ahead of releasing the tracklist on June 4 KST. Their upcoming studio album consists of ten tracks including the title track "SPIN OFF," along with "Liar," "Summer Drive," "Parade," "Destroyed," "If," "Forever," "Believe in you," "Sky Line," and "Honey Cake."
Musicallkpop.com

WEi reveals the track list to their upcoming mini-album 'IDENTITY: Action'

Rookie boy group WEi is making their comeback with another mini-album. On June 2, WEi revealed the titles of all the tracks to 'IDENTITY: Action' through a tracklist teaser poster. The mini-album consists of five tracks, including "BYE BYE BYE," "White Light," "Waitin," "Ocean," and "16th Star." WEi's third mini-album...
Musicloudersound.com

Post-rocker Maebe teases new album and shares clip for Myriad

Maebe, aka Michael Astley-Brown, has released a full-band playthrough for fan favourite Myriad. The math rock-infused track, taken from his 2020 self-titled debut album, is captured by the full live line-up, which includes a devastating triple-guitar attack, gnarly bass grooves and bombastic drums. Band members’ respective sessions were recorded at...
Musictheurbantwist.com

Darkside’s Newest Single, “Lawmaker,” Is The First Taste Of Their Upcoming Album “Spiral”

Darkside, Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington’s collaboration project, released their debut album, Psychic, in 2013. For a long period, that was pretty much it from the duo, but things has just changed. They began teasing their return toward the close of last year, and their new album, Spiral, was officially unveiled last month. The album is slated to be released in July, but they’ve already released several sneak peeks.