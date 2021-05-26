Man punches out another driver’s window during Perry Hall road rage incident, assault reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over weekend. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21 and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, an individual entered a conference room in the 5000-block of Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham (21236) via a rear access door. The suspect broke into a storage cabinet before stealing a bag containing cloth masks from another section of the conference room.