Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rosedale, MD

Man punches out another driver’s window during Perry Hall road rage incident, assault reported in Rosedale

Nottingham MD
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over weekend. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21 and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, an individual entered a conference room in the 5000-block of Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham (21236) via a rear access door. The suspect broke into a storage cabinet before stealing a bag containing cloth masks from another section of the conference room.

www.nottinghammd.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rosedale, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Perry Hall, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
City
Rosedale, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Assault#Man#Dalesford Road#Perry Hall White Marsh#Suspect#Police#Campbell Boulevard#Pulaski Highway#Home#Beaconsfield Drive#Honeygo Boulevard#Weekend#Cloth Masks#Hillendale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Maryland StateWVNews

Grantsville vehicle fire under investigation

GRANTSVILLE — A Grantsville vehicle fire is under the investigation of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. According to a press release, the fire occurred around 1:35 a.m. on May 15 at 1725 Chestnut Ridge Road. Destroyed in the fire were a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring RV and a 2019...
Maryland StateWBOC

Heavy Equipment Fire Causes $75K Damage in Easton

EASTON, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a fire that caused $75,000 in damage to a piece of heavy equipment in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened Friday afternoon and involved a 2015 Caterpillar 308E2 CR excavator located at Bullock Construction, Inc., at 32303 Matthewstown Road.
White Marsh, MDNottingham MD

Carjacking reported in Rosedale, White Marsh home burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a pair of local crimes that were reported this week. At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, two known individuals broke into a family member’s vacant home, located in the 5400-block of Bush Street in White Marsh (21162). Once inside, the suspects stole various items, then...
Rosedale, MDNottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale woman

ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Rosedale area. Deanna Michelle Edwards, 33, was last seen in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). Edwards is known to frequent the areas of Essex, White Marsh, and Baltimore City. She is 5’8” tall...
Maryland StateWBOC

Two Injured in Caroline County Apartment Building Fire

GREENSBORO, Del.- Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at a Caroline County apartment complex. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Greensboro Heights Apartments on Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. It took the...
Parkville, MDNottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville 12-year-old

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from the Parkville area. Ray Lee Jr. left his home in Parkville without shoes or socks. Ray is around 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and...
Baltimore County, MDfoxbaltimore.com

FOUND| Police Locate Missing, Non-Verbal Man In Baltimore County

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WBFF) - UPDATE: The most recent missing Baltimore County man has been located safe, according to police. Baltimore County Police were asking the public for help in locating 38-year-old Tony Singletary, who is non-verbal. Friends and family were concerned for his safety. Singletary is non-verbal and may...
Baltimore County, MDfoxbaltimore.com

FOUND SAFE | 12-year-old boy in Parkville

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) - Baltimore County Police say Lee has been found safe. Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy. Officials say 12-year-old Ray Lee Jr., left his home in the Parkville area without any socks or shoes. Lee is 5'10" and 100 lbs., he was...
Baltimore County, MDfoxbaltimore.com

House fire in Windsor Mill

WINDSOR MILL Md. (WBFF) - The Baltimore County Fire Department battled a house fire along the 7500 block of Windsor Mill Road in Windsor Mill. The fire broke out about 11:30 a.m. on May 14, 2021. The department announced that the fire was under control about 20 minutes later. No...