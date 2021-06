Gas prices in Michigan are up a whopping 15-cents over last week according to AAA of Michigan. The auto club says tightening supplies in the mid west have pushed the average price well over the $3 per gallon mark. The current average daily gas price is $3-dollars 17-cents a gallon, which is 22 cents more than this time last month and $1.06 more than this time last year. St. Clair County pumps are right around the statewide average of $3.17 a gallon for regular unleaded.