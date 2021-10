TWICE just released a video to promote their 2022 Japanese season greetings "ONCE-WAY!" In the video, the members are seen in safari outfits standing in front of a jungle backdrop. The members took turns to each say a line to their Japanese fans and according to the members, they have just wrapped up the filming and photo taking for "ONCE-WAY" and had a lot of fun doing so. The members also teased that in the DVD included in the season greetings, there will also be many unreleased interviews. The video is wrapped up with Tzuyu saying they hope that fans could anticipate this and they look forward to meeting their fans again soon.

