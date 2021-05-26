Jung Kyung Ho & Girls' Generation's Sooyoung top list of best couples on 'TMI News'
Jung Kyung Ho and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung topped the list of best couples on 'TMI News'. On the May 26th episode of 'TMI News', the actor and Sooyoung, who've been dating for 9 years, ranked in at #1 on the list of celebrity couples that serve as an example of idol dating. The show revealed the couple denied dating rumors twice before admitting they were in a relationship because Jung Kyung Ho wanted to watch out for Sooyoung, who was challenging herself to acting at the time. The Girls' Generation member is also known to have stayed by Jung Kyung Ho's side during his military service.www.allkpop.com
