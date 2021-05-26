CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jung Kyung Ho & Girls' Generation's Sooyoung top list of best couples on 'TMI News'

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 2021-05-26

Jung Kyung Ho and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung topped the list of best couples on 'TMI News'. On the May 26th episode of 'TMI News', the actor and Sooyoung, who've been dating for 9 years, ranked in at #1 on the list of celebrity couples that serve as an example of idol dating. The show revealed the couple denied dating rumors twice before admitting they were in a relationship because Jung Kyung Ho wanted to watch out for Sooyoung, who was challenging herself to acting at the time. The Girls' Generation member is also known to have stayed by Jung Kyung Ho's side during his military service.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jung Ho Yeon Shock: Squid Game Actress Effortlessly Beats Song Hye Kyo And Lee Sung Kyung, Talks About BLACKPINK Jennie

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. The Squid Game fever is not over yet! Series lead star Jung Ho Yeon, as a matter of fact, just reached another milestone in her budding acting career. The close pal of BLACKPINK Jennie even surpassed a former record set by A-list South Korean actresses.
WORLD
Soompi

Park Eun Bin, Rowoon, Byungchan, Nam Yoon Su, Bae Yoon Kyung, And Jung Chaeyeon Share Insights Into Their Characters In “The King’s Affection”

The cast of KBS’s upcoming drama “The King’s Affection” shared some insights into their unique and interesting characters. “The King’s Affection” is a historical romance drama about a princess who disguises herself as the crown prince when her twin brother dies. Park Eun Bin stars as the crown prince Lee Hwi and SF9’s Rowoon co-stars as the prince’s teacher Jung Ji Woon. Nam Yoon Su plays Lee Hyun, a member of the royal family; VICTON’s Byungchan plays Kim Ga On, Lee Hwi’s bodyguard; Bae Yoon Kyung plays Shin So Eun, the only daughter of the Minister of the Interior; and DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon plays Noh Ha Kyung, the youngest daughter of the Minister of War.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Jung Ho Yeon On Auditioning For “Squid Game,” Support From BLACKPINK’s Jennie And Boyfriend Lee Dong Hwi, And More

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon spoke about her ever-rising popularity following “Squid Game”!. Jung Ho Yeon made her acting debut in the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” and immediately grabbed the attention of viewers around the world. On October 1, she sat down for an interview with Herald POP and promised to continue growing as an actress.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Lee Min Ho Shock: Pachinko Actor Sent Fans Into Frenzy After Leaving Adorable Comment On Squid Game Star Lee Jung Jae's Instagram Post

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Fans have not seen Lee Min Ho on the small screens for quite some time now. However, the City Hunter lead actor has been active on social media lately – uploading photos on his official Instagram and sharing vlogs on YouTube.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Son Ye Jin
Person
Hyun Bin
Person
Kim Woo Bin
Person
Hyuna
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Gong Yoo & More: These Are The Main Squid Game Cast And Characters

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Squid Game continues to take over the world! The South Korean survival drama television series has been the talk of the town since it premiered in mid-September. The said K-drama did not only receive positive reviews from viewers as it also became one of Netflix’s most-watched programs in various regional markets.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Co-Stars Dating in Suprise Romance

TLC's reality dating show 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life's second season premieres on Nov. 12, and it already promises to be full of drama. In the first trailer, it was revealed that former 90 Day Fiance cast members Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona were dating. Meester formerly dated Darcey Silva in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seasons 1 and 2, while Tarazona was with Timothy "Tim" Malcolm in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3.
TV SHOWS
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actress Jung Ho Yeon to feature as guest on 'You Quiz on the Block'

'Squid Game' actress Jung Ho Yeon is set to feature as a guest on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block'. On September 30, Jung Ho Yeon's label Saram Entertainment announced she'd be filming for the show soon. As viewers know, 'You Quiz on the Block' follows Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho as they interview special guests.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Generation#Tmi News
Collider

Bong Joon Ho and Song Kang-ho's Film Collaborations, Ranked From Best to... Somehow Even Better

Everyone around the world seems to know Bong Joon Ho’s name now thanks to the success of his 2019 film Parasite, which won Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture at the Academy Awards. On top of that, it was also the first foreign-language film to ever win Best Picture, which was certainly a long time coming. Quite the accomplishment, that’s for sure, but Bong has been a monumentally influential director and writer for decades now.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
koalasplayground.com

Rookie Actress Jung Ho Yeon Becomes Most Followed K-actress on Instagram Over Song Hye Kyo and Lee Sung Kyung After Squid Game, Also Selected as New Global Ambassador for Louis Vuitton

The largesse of the success of Netflix drama Squid Game has benefitted every single cast members, as written about before everyone’s Instagram followers rose exponentially. But probably the biggest breakout from the supporting cast has to be model turned actress Jung Ho Yeon (known as Ho Yeon Jung in Hollywood) who played the North Korean defector. Her Insta increased the fastest and and in less than two weeks she’s become THE MOST followed K-actress on Instagram, surpassing Song Hye Kyo and Lee Sung Kyung. Talk about meteoric rise. She’s also been selected as a new Global Ambassador for Louis Vuitton with the brand house fully acknowledging that she was tapped after the head designer watched her in Squid Game and loved her style. I am so happy to see a young talented female star get global recognition and that Squid Game didn’t just benefit the male stars but also the ladies who brought nuance and different complexity to the survival show.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Does Jung Ho-yeon have siblings? Actress' family life explored

While she has become known as 067, aka Kang Sae-byeok, in Netflix’s Squid Game, fans of the show are curious to know more about her life away from her career. We explore the actress’ family life as some wonder whether Jung Ho-yeon has siblings. Does Jung Ho-yeon have siblings?. Yes....
WORLD
uncrazed.com

Jung Ho-yeon Describes Filming ‘Squid Game’ As “Terrifying”

South Korean actressJung Ho-yeon has talked about her favourite moments whilst filming Netflix series Squid Game. In a behind-the scenes video released, the model-turned actress spoke about her experience on the set of the new Netflix series, including her most memorable moments and the time she felt real fear. “Filming...
WORLD
Vibe

Tiwa Savage And Brandy Have Black Love On Display In Breathtaking “Somebody’s Son” Visual: Watch

Tiwa Savage considers her latest collaboration to be “so beautiful, so spiritual.” When she first heard Brandy’s vocals on “Somebody’s Son,” the Nigerian phenom couldn’t contain her excitement and admitted, “It hits [her] like it’s a gospel song.” Now, the visual has arrived. Following a playful YouTube Live event, “Somebody’s Son: Shoot Your Shot Hotline” on late Tuesday (Oct. 12), the women premiered the music video in all of its Black love and “brown skin girl” glory. The highly-anticipated four-minute video—directed by Nigerian filmmaker Meji Alabi— brings the song’s playfulness and raw emotion to life with displays of familial love, romantic...
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

Everything we know about Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon and actor Lee Dong-hwi’s relationship

Everyone is talking about Squid Game on Netflix right now. And even though it’s only been on Netflix for a short amount of time, fans of the show have fallen deeply in love with the characters and we’re desperate to know everything about them. One character in particular is Player 067, Kang Sae-Byeok, who is played by Jung ho-yeon. She’s a queen and fans have just discovered she’s been dating the same guy for years!!! Here’s everything we know about the relationship between Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi:
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jung Ho-yeon on ‘Squid Game”s popularity: “I try not to dwell too much on the success”

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about her breakout role in the hit TV series and what she plans to do following her success. In an interview with The Korea Herald, the model-turned-actress opened up about Squid Game being her first major acting role, how she’s dealing with her sudden stardom – Jung recently became the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram – and what she plans to do in the future.
WORLD
Distractify

'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-yeon Has Been With Her Boyfriend Since 2016

Like almost everyone else on the planet, we've been watching Squid Game. The Korean Netflix show follows a man named Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) who is in a lot of debt, to say the least. He can barely buy his daughter a birthday gift. To help pay his debt off, he gets roped into a series of "games" that seem easy enough. But he actually has to put his life on the line in order to win the prize money.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy