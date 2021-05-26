Jung Kyung Ho & Girls' Generation's Sooyoung top list of best couples on 'TMI News'

The largesse of the success of Netflix drama Squid Game has benefitted every single cast members, as written about before everyone’s Instagram followers rose exponentially. But probably the biggest breakout from the supporting cast has to be model turned actress Jung Ho Yeon (known as Ho Yeon Jung in Hollywood) who played the North Korean defector. Her Insta increased the fastest and and in less than two weeks she’s become THE MOST followed K-actress on Instagram, surpassing Song Hye Kyo and Lee Sung Kyung. Talk about meteoric rise. She’s also been selected as a new Global Ambassador for Louis Vuitton with the brand house fully acknowledging that she was tapped after the head designer watched her in Squid Game and loved her style. I am so happy to see a young talented female star get global recognition and that Squid Game didn’t just benefit the male stars but also the ladies who brought nuance and different complexity to the survival show.

