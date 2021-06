The indigenous Shuar, native to Ecuador and Peru, have been portrayed as headhunting savages. This tribe no longer performs the ritual of shrinking heads, a practice largely misunderstood. Although the heads of their enemies were carried out in this way, these natives used the sacred custom to preserve the spirits of their ancestors. None of the tsantas, or shrunken heads, in the Shuar Museum are authentic. All of the original shrunken heads are being displayed in museums across the Western world. The Shuar have been requesting their return.