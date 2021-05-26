Cancel
Phone number changed for SLO County’s COVID-19 phone assistance center

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 13 days ago
Residents can still get questions answered about vaccines, testing, and regulations

San Luis Obispo County’s COVID-19 Phone Assistance Center (PAC) number is changing to (805) 781-5500. This is the regular phone number for the Public Health Department.

Phone Assistance Center support will continue to be available for residents who have questions related to COVID-19, including questions about vaccination. For a short period of time, the old number will still direct callers to the PAC.

“I want to acknowledge the many residents who have called to get accurate, up-to-date information throughout the pandemic, and the County employees who stepped out of their regular jobs to serve at the PAC when our community needed them most,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We will continue to provide this support as our community reopens further.”

The PAC continues to be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and other COVID-19 based guidelines. Residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through one of the County’s clinics can check myturn.ca.gov or call the CA COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or www.VaccineFinder.org. For assistance, call the CA COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 or the County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5500.

ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

#Slo#Covid 19#Community Health#Slo County#Pac#County Health Officer#Callers#Covid 19 Vaccination#Questions#Guidelines#Testing#Changed#Regulations#Dr Penny Borenstein
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO County moves to ‘Yellow Tier’ of state’s reopening blueprint

The move to the state’s least restrictive Yellow Tier allows expanded capacity at gyms, movie theaters, indoor businesses, wineries, breweries and distilleries, and a host of other operations. Bars that do not serve food can reopen indoors with a maximum capacity of 25-percent or 100 people, whichever is fewer. This move comes one week before the state fully reopens on June 15.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights for June 3

–Highlights from the regular Paso Robles City Council meeting held on Thursday, June 3, are as follows. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube. In compliance with social distancing, the council, staff, and the public participated via conference call. The public was invited to view a livestream of the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, to call into the meeting at (805) 865-PASO (7276), and to email public comment to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to the meeting.
Arroyo Grande, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO County mass vaccine clinics complete final day

Administration continues through mobile, pop-up, and regular Public Health clinics. –As planned, the County of San Luis Obispo’s mass vaccination clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo completed their final day of operations Friday. These large community clinics were set up in December 2020 and January 2021 to quickly and efficiently deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to SLO County residents when the vaccines became available.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Waste Management Authority shares tips on preventing battery fires

–The San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority has shared the following tips on preventing battery fires:. Although batteries are an amazing technology that allow us to use electricity in all sorts of portable devices, it’s important that they are disposed of properly. Batteries are hazardous waste and cannot be disposed of in any of your bins, as they can be harmful to waste workers, public health, and the environment. All batteries must be disposed of as hazardous waste, including AAA, AA, C, D, button cell, 9-volt, lithium-ion, and any other single-use or rechargeable batteries, whether loose or contained inside of a device.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Independent Grape Growers of Paso Robles donate to local homeless shelters

Group donated over 80 meals to help support the clients of ECHO Homeless Shelters. –Recently the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area (IGGPRA) donated over 80 meals to help support the clients of ECHO Homeless Shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. The event was an offshoot of an IGGPRA member program. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, instead of having a regular membership mixer meeting, meals were pre-ordered by the association for all of its members to pick up. The meals were put together through Vivant Fine Cheese, with any meals that were not claimed by members going to feed clients of ECHO.
SciencePosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

State officials warn recreational water users to watch for dangerous algae

Keep family members and pets safe by learning basics of harmful algal blooms. –With the Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of a busy recreational water season and as temperatures soar in many areas, the State Water Resources Control Board is once again warning the public that harmful algal blooms, or HABs, tend to flourish in the summer and can have potentially serious health impacts for humans and pets.
EducationPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Superintendent discusses plans for school re-opening in August

–Many parents have expressed concern about possible restrictions on the return to full in-person instruction for next year. PRJUSD will follow all mandates issued by the California Department of Public Health. We are currently under the California mask mandate which will presumably be lifted on June 15, 2021. After that, the state plans to allow fully-vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles chapter of P.E.O. helps local women

Organization educates women through scholarships, grants, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College. –Founded 150 years ago, P.E.O. – Philanthropic Educational Organization – is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters and more than 500,000 members in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education. P.E.O. International has helped 114,000 women across North America pursue their life goals by providing over $369 million in educational assistance.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

State offers public $15 million in prizes for vaccine incentive program

–Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday launched “Vax for the Win,” a new multi-faceted vaccine incentive program designed to motivate Californians to get vaccinated leading up to the state’s reopening on June 15. The incentives aim to give an “extra nudge” to those who still have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those in hard-to-reach communities, while also thanking everyone who has already been vaccinated.
Arroyo Grande, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

South County fundraiser for Kristin Smart scholarship this weekend

Strawberry Festival not happening Memorial Day Weekend. –The Village of Arroyo Grande will not be hosting the Strawberry Festival or Strawberry Celebration this month, but residents and visitors can still participate in something significant to commemorate Memorial Day weekend. Merchants in the Village are donating a portion of their sales this weekend to support the Kristin Smart scholarship.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Flags and ribbons supporting police removed from Atascadero Police Department

Flags and ribbons were placed by locals around the building last month. –This past week, blue ribbons and Thin Blue Line flags which decorated the Atascadero Police Station were quietly removed from the building and its surroundings. The flags and ribbons were placed around the building on April 27 by Atascadero residents Amanda Hawkins and Valoree Fredendall to show support for Atascadero Police Officers.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Disaster preparedness training offered in Paso Robles this summer

–In the event of a large-scale disaster, such as a wildfire, earthquake, or flood, the fire department, law enforcement, and emergency medical services will respond immediately. However, it is likely that they will be overwhelmed by the number of calls, and if your home is threatened, or a family member injured, it may be hours before help will arrive. Would you know what to do?