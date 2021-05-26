Cancel
Binance’s Brian Brooks: Digital Dollar ‘More a Discussion Than a Reality’

By Anna Baydakova
CoinDesk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding central bank digital currencies is not the American way, said the former Acting Comptroller of the Currency on CoinDesk TV today. “At the end of the day, if you look at the explosion of dollar-backed stablecoins even over the last couple of weeks, it shows me that in America, people still want innovative bespoke products, they want the kind of cool customer experience you get when technology is unleashed and offers you many options.”

