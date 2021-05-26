Binance’s Brian Brooks: Digital Dollar ‘More a Discussion Than a Reality’
Building central bank digital currencies is not the American way, said the former Acting Comptroller of the Currency on CoinDesk TV today. “At the end of the day, if you look at the explosion of dollar-backed stablecoins even over the last couple of weeks, it shows me that in America, people still want innovative bespoke products, they want the kind of cool customer experience you get when technology is unleashed and offers you many options.”www.coindesk.com