Adele is speaking out about her divorce from Simon Konecki nearly two years after splitting from the father of her 9-year-old son Angelo. Ahead of the Oct. 15 release of her new single "Easy on Me," the Grammy-winner spoke with Vogue and British Vogue about her divorce after privately settling earlier this year. While Adele has kept largely out of the spotlight during the end of her marriage, she spoke candidly about how she discussed the breakup with her son for the publications' cover stories.

