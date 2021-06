BTS jokingly took credit for the Vulcan salute on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. BTS is a massive pop group out of Korea and could be compared to N’Sync from the turn of the Millenia, but with possibly a far more broad global appeal. Their fanbase is ravenous (not so unlike the boy bands of yesteryear) and follows them dutifully nearly everywhere they go. So it was a wise business practice to get Stephen Colbert to book them. Who would’ve thought Star Trek would’ve gotten involved somehow?