CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

EXO members get ready to take 'One Giant Leap' into the galaxy in new teasers for their upcoming special album

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEXO is preparing to take that 'One Giant leap' into the galaxy as they released more teaser content in preparation for their special album. The boy group has been releasing teaser photos since the announcement of their special album release. They previously excited fans as they released the 'eclipse' version of the teaser images that included member Lay, confirming his return to the group.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Bullet For My Valentine Push Back Release of Upcoming New Album To November

Bullet For My Valentine has announced that due to manufacturing delays, their self titled album Bullet For My Valentine is being delayed in its release. Originally intending to drop Bullet For My Valentine on October 22, but has recently announced via Instagram in a statement that this date is being pushed back to November 5 due to covid related delays. Although they did not go into detail about what exactly about covid is causing these manufacturing delays, but their statement reads: “Important update here regarding the release of our 7th studio album. Unfortunately due to covid related manufacturing delays, we have no choice but to push back the release of our self titled record to November 5th. It’s important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it.We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far! Stay tuned for more exciting news coming this week.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

They Might Be Giants Announce New Album BOOK

Alt-rockers They Might Be Giants just announced their new project BOOK, both the title of their forthcoming album and accompanying 144-page art book, out Nov. 12 via Idlewild Recordings. In celebration of the announcement, the group shared “Super Cool,” a clap-filled, playfully eerie track released via their Dial-A-Song app, which...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ENHYPEN releases new nightmarish teaser photos in preparation for the release of their first album 'Dimension: Dilemma'

ENHYPEN released a new set of teaser photos in preparation for their first album 'Dimension: Dilemma.'. Previously, the boy group unveiled a comeback schedule for their first album, 'Dimension: Dilemma,' followed by a mood board teaser revealing a chilling monster sound. Then on September 24 at midnight KST, the boy group released various teaser photos exuding a nightmarish dark vibe.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Giant Leap#Galaxy#Exo#Spaceship#Teasers
allkpop.com

Aespa drops new teaser image and the tracklist for their 1st mini-album 'SAVAGE'

Aespa has been releasing various teasers to prepare for their mini-album titled 'Savage.'. The girls have been exuding their charms and beauty in various teaser individual and group photos. In each photo, all the members displayed their dominating presence while radiating their stunning visuals. On September 28 at midnight KST,...
MUSIC
NME

TWICE get ready for the prom in new teaser for ‘The Feels’ music video

TWICE have released a teaser of the music video for their forthcoming single ‘The Feels’. On September 27, the nine-member act shared the first music video teaser for their new song ‘The Feels’, which arrives on Friday (October 1). The forthcoming track will be TWICE’s first-official English-language single. In the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allkpop.com

ENHYPEN unveils a new calming concept film teaser for the upcoming album 'Dimension: Dilemma'

ENHYPEN unveiled a calming concept film and continues the preparation for their first album 'Dimension: Dilemma.'. The boys have been preparing for their comeback as they released various teaser photos and videos. On September 28 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled a new concept film teaser showing a rather different side to the member's charms. In the video, the members returned back to being ordinary boys enjoying the summer season being playful with one another.
MUSIC
98online.com

Halestorm’s preparing to unleash “a lot of caged energy” on upcoming new album

Halestorm is “Back from the Dead,” and there’s a lot more where that came from. The “I Miss the Misery” rockers unleashed their latest single in August, marking the first preview of their upcoming fifth studio album. As drummer Arejay Hale tells ABC Audio, “Back from the Dead” is just a taste of the intensity you’ll hear when the full record arrives.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TWICE go over 'The Feels' choreography in practice video

TWICE have revealed a choreography video for "The Feels". In the dance practice video above, TWICE go over the choreography for their English debut single. "The Feels" is a trendy disco pop genre with a catchy, standout melody, and the lyrics express the singer's uncontainable feelings after falling in love.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

VICTON's Hanse drops 'Take Over' performance MV

VICTON's Hanse has dropped his performance music video for "Take Over". In the performance MV, Hanse goes over the choreography for his latest track. "Take Over" is the title song of the VICTON member's solo debut digital album 'Blaze', and he himself wrote the lyrics about taking over the scene.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

aespa slays in the latest set of teasers for 'Savage'

Aespa is gearing up for their comeback with 'Savage'. Following the previously released teasers, the aespa members continue to awe their fans with their stunningly gorgeous cyberpunk visuals. aespa's upcoming mini-album 'Savage' will feature a total of six tracks including "Aenergy," "Savage," "I'll Make You Cry," "YEPPY YEPPY," "ICONIC," and "Lucid Dream."
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ATEEZ dream of 'Eternal Sunshine' in official MV

ATEEZ has dropped the official MV for "Eternal Sunshine". As part of their latest album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3', the song "Eternal Sunshine" is one of the two double-title tracks along with "Deja Vu". This sunny dance track reminds listeners of the summer season's warmth as a longing for the eternity of such cheerful moments.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

PIXY show off their complicated choreography in the performance preview for 'Addicted'

PIXY is gearing up for their comeback with 'Temptation'. As announced, the girl group is returning with their 2nd mini-album 'Temptation' and the title song "Addicted" on October 7 at 6 PM KST. 'Temptation' continues the storyline from their last mini-album 'Bravery' and debut 'WINGS', which all tell a story of betrayal and witchcraft.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ATEEZ gives a sneak peek at the 'Eternal Sunshine' MV

ATEEZ gave a sneak peek at the "Eternal Sunshine" music video. As previously announced, the group will be releasing "Eternal Sunshine" MV on the 4th as a special gift for ATINYs. The track was a title song on the group's seventh mini-album 'Zero: Fever Part 3' alongside "Deja Vu". Check...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy