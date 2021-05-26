EXO members get ready to take 'One Giant Leap' into the galaxy in new teasers for their upcoming special album
EXO is preparing to take that 'One Giant leap' into the galaxy as they released more teaser content in preparation for their special album. The boy group has been releasing teaser photos since the announcement of their special album release. They previously excited fans as they released the 'eclipse' version of the teaser images that included member Lay, confirming his return to the group.www.allkpop.com
