Annapolis, MD

Three decades after Jesse Jackson picketed Annapolis Denny's, activist organizes 'commemorative protest'

tribuneledgernews.com
 15 days ago

May 26—Nearly three decades ago, the Rev. Jesse Jackson protested the Denny's in Annapolis over allegations of discrimination. Next month, an Anne Arundel activist is organizing a "commemorative protest" in Jackson's honor against the 24/7 breakfast spot on West Street to urge the restaurant's corporate ownership to investigate discrimination complaints she says have marred the company for decades.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
