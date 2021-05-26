Mayo in Mankato plans walk-in vaccination clinic Thursday

MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System will hold its first walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday in Mankato.

No appointments are necessary and Pfizer vaccinations will be available to both Mayo and non-Mayo patients, according to a release.

Walk-ins will be welcome between 4-7:30 p.m. at the health system’s 1315 Stadium Road vaccination center.

Anyone younger than 18 will need consent from a guardian either in person or over the phone.